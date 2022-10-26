Councilwoman Karen Foreman is a retired resident of Mankato and answers phone calls, e-mail and text messages anytime, anywhere, to talk with residents about their issue or problem.
Michael McLaughlin is available nights and weekends. He works full time for Blue Earth County and, in my view, is not available Monday through Friday during normal work hours.
Councilwoman Foreman is available to talk to residents 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. With her availability during office hours and 12 years experience and knowledge of Mankato's council, commissions, departments, staff and the proper procedures, she knows how to contribute timely and accurate information to obtain solutions to complex issues.
Councilwoman Foreman lives in Ward 1 of Mankato. She does vacation in a warmer climate in some winter months. However, she does commute to attend meetings and hearings that are conducted in person.
In fact she attended 80 of 82 meetings, conferences and events related to Mankato City Council business this past year.
Because of the events of the past 18 months pandemic rules of limited "in person" meetings have made communications using technology that was not available even a few years ago part of everyone's lives.
Phone calls, text and text photos, zoom meetings and and e-mail have become the main methods of communication with citizens.
Her 12 years of City Council experience is a valuable asset when considering the challenges Mankato faces. Her extensive record of service and commitment to the citizens of Mankato is certainly worth our vote for her on Nov 8.
Ken Kersten
Mankato
