On May 10, Democratic congressional candidates will participate in a Congressional District 1 candidate forum at the Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth Street, in Mankato.
Candidates who have confirmed they will attend are Warren Anderson, Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, Candice Deal-Bartell, Jeff Ettinger and Richard Painter.
The event, hosted by area DFL organizations, is free of charge.
The winner of the May 24 special primary will compete in the Aug. 9 special election to determine who will serve the remaining months of the late Jim Hagedorn’s term.
The forum is a great opportunity to meet candidates for our next member of Congress.
Elly Zaragoza
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.