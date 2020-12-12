The 2020 Arctic Report Card has been released by NOAA and was reviewed in an article in The New York Times on Dec. 9. One can also go directly to the 2020 Arctic Report Card site and watch the video of their report, which details how the Arctic area is becoming warmer and more prone to forest fire, melting permafrost and a large loss of sea ice over the 13 years of the study.
Their conclusion is that the Arctic region is undergoing a sustained transformation to a warmer, less frozen and biologically changed region.
The toxic effect of smoke from intense forest fires has been studied in Colorado and elsewhere in the western part of the United States. Analyses have shown high levels of carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde, hydrogen cyanide, and several other toxic substances, as well as fine particles which can be inhaled deeply into one’s lungs and cause health problems to anyone breathing it.
The smoke released by mega forest fires is becoming a positive feedback loop further increasing the rise of the world’s global temperature.
No matter how hard the fossil fuel corporations and libertarians, such as Charles Koch, try to use their vast wealth to deny the reality of what is occurring as a result of climate change, we will need to transition to renewable sources of energy and abandon fossil fuels.
This will be more difficult because of their 30-year effort to delay any sustained reduction in fossil fuel use to maintain their profits to the detriment of those of us living on Planet Earth.
John and Mary Kluge
New Ulm
