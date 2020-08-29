All politics are local, which is why it is my pleasure to talk about my friend and former co-worker, Luke Frederick, who is running for the Minnesota House seat for District 19B.
Frederick was born and raised in the Mankato area and growing up, he understood the value of giving back to his community, whether though his time in Boy Scouts, as a volunteer with the Civil Air Core, or a gap-year service with Americorp National Civilian Community Corps, where he built a summer camp for underprivileged children in Vermont and aided in disaster relief efforts in Florida.
He has understood from an early age that the struggles we experience are both universal and very close to home. He understands that the best solutions are ones that come from us working together for a common goal, and he has experience in what it takes to get us there.
Regardless of party affiliation, we all want what’s best for our families. As a family man himself, Frederick understands what working families in Minnesota need, whether it’s affordable housing in safe neighborhoods, schools that allow our children to excel, access to affordable health care, or a living wage.
He is not easily swayed by rhetoric from any side; as a “line staff,” and then, through a promotion, a supervisor, Frederick understands that each side has valid concerns that deserve a fair hearing. As your elected legislator, he would work tirelessly to find solutions to tough issues facing Minnesotans and would unite us in solving those problems.
Frederick’s guiding principles are service, integrity, and commitment. His election to the Minnesota House would bring a much needed breath of fresh air.
Mary Scovill
Mapleton
