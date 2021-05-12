On Thursday, The Free Press suggested that our first-year state representatives in District 19 may not have major roles in the budget talks between DFL and GOP lawmakers. That may be true about Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter. It is not true about Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato.
Frederick serves on the conference committee for the ominibus transportation finance bill. That is a notable accomplishment for any first-term legislator. Rarely are they named to a conference committee for an omnibus finance bill.
By serving on the conference committee, Frederick is front and center in the key budget decisions for transportation in Minnesota, a critical issue for our region.
Clark Johnson
North Mankato
