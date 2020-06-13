As a subscriber to The Free Press, it looks to me as if Diana Rojo-Garcia’s main journalism responsibilities are to the lifestyles, arts and entertainment sections of your newspaper. However, in the last several months, I have been impressed with Ms. Rojo-Garcia’s more thoughtful columns.
Her most interesting commentaries have been focused on the most pressing political and social issues of the day, including the recent protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd. Her writing is timely and engaging, but I encourage The Free Press editors to give it more prominence.
A recent piece, “America, we need to talk,” was buried in our local paper, but other CNHI papers featured it prominently in their own pages. While she continues her work as one of your most promising young reporters, I hope your editors will consider moving Rojo-Garcia’s columns out of your entertainment section and instead to the most important and visible pages of your publication.
Rojo-Garcia has a bright future ahead of her.
Chris Corley
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.