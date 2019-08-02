Just a quick note to commend you and your newspaper for your editorial criticizing Rep. Jim Hagedorn for banning from his office constituents who disagree with his views.
Your editorial helps remind your readers that this country thrives — and perhaps even survives — only when and if we both speak and act as if we treasure our right to express our views, lawfully and respectfully, however much we may disagree with one another.
Well done!
Mary Solberg
St. Peter
