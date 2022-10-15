My wife and I attended the public forums sponsored by Greater Mankato Growth on Oct. 5 and 6 concerning Senate District 18 races where each candidate was asked to respond to the same questions.
There was no rebuttal or follow-up questioning. Only two audience questions were allowed and the candidates weren't allowed to question their opponents. The audience was asked to remain silent during the recorded session. These interviews, which were not debates by any stretch of the imagination, focused on three issues: inflation, education and public safety.
No question was raised about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Not one! Neither I nor anyone else heard any discussion or answers by Rep. Susan Akland nor by candidate Mark Wright concerning our last elections.
Apparently The Free Press reporter confronted these candidates after the recorder was turned off, and after the audience left with a "gotcha question" like this: "So what did you think about our last election?"
The reporter says that Akland answered that she didn't know what to think about it, that there were a lot of questions being asked on both sides, and that she has not personally researched it. All of that is true.
Mr. Wright apparently responded, although we were not allowed to hear the exchange, that he had no concerns about our local election but the federal election was "a different story."
That statement was also correct.
The candidates had no idea that this impromptu off the record Q & A session would form the basis of a lengthy editorial in the Oct. 12 Free Press entitled, "Too many election deniers on the ballot."
The candidates cited in that editorial, including Wright, have all raised legitimate, timely, and persistent questions about what we have all been able to view with our own eyes on the official video cameras set up to monitor the ballot drop boxes in Georgia.
The header states "Editorials are the Institutional Voice of the Free Press" but these reporters don't want to let us hear the questions they asked the candidates. I guess we will just have to accept the bald opinions being forced upon us by these elite editors — like when they gratuitously inserted their opinion into what was supposed to be a factual accounting of the candidate forum in Sunday's front page article.
There they gave their opinion that those video monitor tape recordings shown in the movie, "2000 Mules" were "debunked." They did not give any facts to support this. What a sad state of affairs!
Bottom line: These potshots looking in the rear-view mirror do not help us with our current election! We know what the important issues are now, and we are not being distracted by these editors' opinions.
We know who we can trust, and it is not the "Institutional Voice of The Free Press."
Jerry Lucas
Kasota
chairman, Le Sueur County Republicans
