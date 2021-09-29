Thank you to the Mankato Free Press for its recurring two-page focus on the environment in its Saturday edition of the print newspaper.
This past issue focused on our changing climate, including:
"EPA rule sharply limits HFCs, gases used as refrigerants"
"Companies, activists push to speed zero-emission truck sales"
"In German election, hunger strikers seek climate action"
This fall, it may be too easy to be seduced by Minnesota's lovely weather. But come 50 years from now, will our children and grandchildren be so blessed?
Leigh Pomeroy
Mankato
