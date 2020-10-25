The Free Press editorial recently claimed that if you walk into any South Dakota business that almost 40% have COVID.
This is an outrageous claim and a false attack on our neighboring state in an attempt to protect Gov. Tim Walz. South Dakota has about 35,000 confirmed cases with a population of about 860,000. My math says this is about 4% so far, not 36%.
The Free Press did this to support the continuing lockdowns in Minnesota and it is a disgrace. Basing their claim on current positivity rates and applying it to the entire population is one heck of a big leap.
By the way, I have been in both Iowa and South Dakota a number of times during these past months and many people do wear masks and many businesses require or strongly recommend masks without being mandated by the state.
Right now if you look at the official state COVID pages about four out of 10,000 people have died from COVID in both states.
Randy Milbrett
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.