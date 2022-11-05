I love The Free Press for its commitment to the greater Mankato community. But sometimes it misses the mark.
The front page on Oct. 30 teased the story, "Day of the Dead in Old Town," which was arguably the biggest happening in our region over the weekend. I eagerly flipped to see coverage of the incredible event staged the day before, an amazing example of an entire community coming together to welcome, celebrate and learn more about each other. Thousands of attendees. Costumes. Live cultural performances! Fabulous food! Dozens of vendors. Luchadores, for crying out loud.
Instead, the story focused almost exclusively on a local business that happened to be celebrating its 10th anniversary, with a particular emphasis on Pokemon cards.
Now, I'm a customer of this business and wish its owners and staff many more anniversaries, and they were wonderful contributors to the Day of the Dead events. But...huh!?
How did this incredible opportunity to report on a major (and wildly successful) community event get transformed by The Free Press into a narrow spotlight on just one business?
I watched the paper for two more days, thinking maybe a more appropriate story would appear. None ever came.
As the only substantial story published about the Day of the Dead celebration, this one misrepresents the events of the day. More importantly, it suggests that The Free Press still has blind spots to address as it strives to truly represent all of the community it serves.
I believe The Free Press is dedicated to this mission, but it requires vigilance and honest self-assessment. I hope they can learn from this slip.
Martin Lang
St. Peter
