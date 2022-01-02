I find it highly ironic that the liberal Mankato Free Press is taking another news organization to task for alleged biased reporting. (Our View, Dec. 15.)
First of all, the fact that the “anchors” in question are actually opinion/talk show hosts and not actual reporters was conveniently left out.
But as I read further down the article, it all became clear. The issue apparently is not so much the fact that these individuals supposedly took sides, but that they took the wrong side.
In other words, if your biases don’t match our biases, then you need to be silenced.
Kind of tells you all you need to know about the Mankato Free Press.
Richard Winter
Janesville
