I am convinced that Rep. Jim Hagedorn (or any Republican, for that matter) could find a cure for cancer and The Free Press’ editorial board would still find a reason to be critical.
Dissatisfied with the speed at which the bill restricting small refinery waivers is moving through the Congress? Direct your frustration at Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It is she, not a freshman minority Congressman, who decides which bills are voted on.
Critical of the lack of progress made on resolving trade issues? The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which virtually every agriculture, mining, medical and manufacturing entity in the country supports, would be a tremendous boost to our economy. Yet you totally ignore Rep. Hagedorn’s ceaseless advocacy for it.
President Trump’s not working hard enough to resolve our trade issues? You editorialize against the most significant trade agreement in the past 20 years because it’s not perfect. And the primary reason the USMCA hasn’t passed? The Democratic leadership in Congress won’t commit to scheduling a vote on it.
Free Press, if you took your partisan blinders off you might actually find the intellectual honesty to recognize it is Democrats, especially their leadership, who apparently would rather have campaign issues instead of actually working to solve the problems facing rural Minnesota.
Christine Green
Austin
