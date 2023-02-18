The “fourth estate” is a designation we give to the press for its role in shedding light on government and informing voters by reporting “hard news,” as well as publishing commentary on opinion pages.
My view of The Free Press Opinion page relates to what I perceive as a significant imbalance between the ideology — liberal vs. conservative — of the syndicated columnists published there. And pieces by syndicated columnists who might be considered conservative usually includes something critical of conservatives. Fine with me. I appreciate objectivity.
It goes without saying under capitalism the press is a profit-driven industry, no different than most other industries, with the incentive to deliver what its customers want. The more eyes it can attract, the more advertising it can sell and the more money it can make.
That said, I think it critical The Free Press also understands the political demographics of their subscribers outside the city limits.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
