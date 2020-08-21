A sitting U.S. president pays a visit to little old Mankato. Big news, right? A chance for all of us area residents to crow a little about how nice, and apparently important our area is.
One would think the local newspaper might come up with a headline about how proud we, local citizens are to be hosting such an occasion. Nope. The best Editor Joe Spear and his gang could come up with was "Trump Attacks Biden, Democrats."
They couldn't leave their petty little left-wing agenda for even one day to help us celebrate a historic visit. Kind of sad isn't it?
Daryl Fritz
Eagle Lake
