During my 27 years as Blue Earth County attorney my office processed thousands of cases, including a dozen murder cases all successfully prosecuted.
Civil court actions I brought allowed for the improvements and extensions of Victory Drive and Madison Avenue, establishment of the Red Jacket Trail, and of Blue Earth County Highway 90. It was a career of accomplishments.
However in an article (May 20) announcing my candidacy for Blue Earth County commissioner The Free Press reduced that career to just two cases.
In one case I brought a budget appeal because the County Board did not recognize the checks and balances requirements in dealing with another elected county official. They thought they could simply dictate and ignore the laws on budgeting.
I won the case and the entire County Board, including my opponent in the current county commissioner race, were found in contempt of court.
The other matter was handled by one of my assistant county attorneys. The Free Press’s article went for sensationalism instead of facts and referred to it as a “botched prosecution.” An example of a botched prosecution would be where a prosecutor introduces evidence at trial that a judge has ruled inadmissible and the judge declares a mistrial.
My assistant county attorney did not make any evidentiary mistakes, he did not botch anything. My office never “botched” any cases.
Since my retirement I have served as a trustee for the Public Employees Retirement Association (Minnesota’s largest pension) for the Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union, and as a director for the Highland Park Neighborhood Association.
I hope to continue my public service as a Blue Earth County commissioner.
Ross Arneson
Mankato
