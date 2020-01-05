In reply to The Free Press Dec. 20 "Our View" on 10 reasons to impeach President Donald Trump.
I was in business for several years and it strikes me that The Free Press is still able to survive.
Part of Minnesota has voted Trump in as president. Why does The Free Press constantly print only negative news about the president? Do they not need positive people to subscribe to their newspaper?
You seem to think the president has not done one good thing in three years, when there are all kinds of good things.
It is high time you folks come out of your cave and face the facts. You have never had it so good. Why not print his accomplishments?
The 10 reasons you gave for Trump's impeachment must have been written by some young children. Try to write facts not rumors!
Looking at this with an open mind, does this sell papers or do you want to dissolve the paper in a few years?
Stop the fake news!
Kenneth Hoffman
Mankato
