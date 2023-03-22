Gov. Tim Walz recently signed a law that provides free meals to all children attending public schools in Minnesota. This law cuts down on paperwork for qualifying families and helps all other families, especially the many who are just above the income threshold.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 35.8% of families in Blue Earth County already qualify for free and reduced-price lunch. With free meals provided to everyone, the shame and stigma of assistance is diminished and school lunch debts will become less of a problem.
Most importantly, kids and parents can focus on learning and not keeping paperwork up to date or paying bills. This law also makes life a little bit easier for all parents and guardians who have kids in public schools.
Parents and school-age children have had an incredibly hard time since the pandemic started. Even before 2020, families with young children struggled to find and pay for childcare. For local families, not paying for lunch every day for one child would mean a savings of about $62 per month that can be put toward gas, utilities, or savings.
Walz has said that he wants to make Minnesota the best place in the country to raise children. Laws related to paid family leave and childcare tax refunds are on the agenda in our Legislature. These are great ways to help future parents in our state.
The law providing school meals lets people know Minnesota supports parents of school-age children, too. This is a great example of how the government can help create solutions that help lift burdens and promote strong communities and healthy families.
Kathleen Keller
St. Peter
