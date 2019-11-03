A few comments on Free Press Editor Joe Spear’s Friday Viewpoint piece “Munson's fake news a lesson in democracy.”

Exercising free speech, whether you agree or disagree with its content, is a lesson in democracy.

In my advanced age I have become what some might consider a “news junkie.” That said, I do not recall seeing, hearing or reading President Donald Trump expressing “we’d be better off without the press.”

The way I see it Trump has the same First Amendment right to criticize the press as the press has to criticize him. 

According to most polls both have an approval rating underwater; the press probably more so than Trump. For example Rasmussen found 78% of voters polled think news reporters use incidents as props for their agenda rather than completely and accurately reporting what happened.

So my suggestion is individuals should say what they want — hate speech excepted — and the press should publish what they choose. Reasonable and unreasonable people can believe what they want. That’s democracy!

Bob Jentges

North Mankato

