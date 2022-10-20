I am writing to support Sen. Nick Frentz and explain why I think he is, and will always be, the best choice as our senator for the state of Minnesota.
Frentz is down-to-earth, approachable, and compassionate; he is a supportive leader and visibly passionate about hearing what his community has to say, no matter their background.
Frentz has had a positive impact on our lives personally. When we met him, he was the Mankato/North Mankato Youth Football coach, director and president. My now adult son was in fourth grade when we were standing in line to pick up his football equipment.
He got nervous and expressed that he didn’t belong there and he wanted to leave. At that moment, Frentz approached us, bent down to my son’s level and told him he was a great addition to the league and was proud he was there. As they "high-fived" my son felt empowered. He ended up playing left tackle for many years as one of the star players.
In recent years, I told Frentz about our experience all those years ago. I wanted him to know the impact he unknowingly made by just being himself.
I gifted Frentz an Autism Awareness tie. Without hesitation, he proudly wears that tie on the Minnesota State Capitol Senate floor — for which I am very grateful.
Frentz has become someone I trust, support and respect, not just for the confidence he instilled in my son that day but for who he is as a person, friend and community leader.
Tamera Hansen
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.