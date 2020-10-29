This letter is in support of Sen. Nick Frentz who is seeking re-election in Senate District 19.
Our district has been very well served by Frentz. It's hard to believe he is only completing a first term given the amount of success he has had representing our region.
His work for the completion of Highway 14 is typically carried by more tenured legislators. But his ability to get statewide support to fund this effort for southern Minnesota reflects his ability to work with both parties and with legislators around the state.
It may not be well known that Frentz took early leadership carrying legislation related to the environment. He organized the first Senate sub-caucus on the environment to build a coalition committed to supporting actions to improve air and water quality.
This is among the most important and politically complex areas of concern for our state. This is difficult work for a legislator because of apparent competing interests, some economic, some public health, some sustainability of the planet.
Often legislators shy away from tough work like this. Frentz, a lawyer, with the skills of advocacy and persuasion, and his ability to debate while remaining respectful, is the perfect leader for this and other difficult issues for our state.
As a former state senator from this area I recognize a legislator who can take on complex issues, can build relationships based on respect, and can effectively represent our interests at the Capitol. He hit the ground running from day one. I wanted to express my full support for Frentz's re-election.
Kathleen Sheran
Mankato
