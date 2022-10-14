I have known Sen. Nick Frentz for many years and had multiple opportunities to negotiate with him involving a variety of legal issues.
As my opponent in many matters, I always found him to be respectful and civil even though we disagreed on likely outcomes of litigation. He was always well prepared and willing to listen and debate complex legal issues.
During the past six years, Frentz has been our representative in the Minnesota Senate. He has performed exceedingly well and is respected by other senators and officials from both parties.
He is a critical thinker who will consider opposing views based on the facts before taking a position on any issues. During his short tenure in the Senate he has been chosen as the assistant minority leader of his party and also the minority leader of the Highway 14 project which is now being completed.
He has risen quickly to leadership positions because of his willingness to listen to opposing views and make reasonable compromises.
He is concerned about the problems in his district as well as other issues involving all of Minnesota. I am aware of the assistance he has provided to his constituents locally as well as work he has done throughout the state.
He is successful in his elected position because he is prepared, recognizes valid concerns raised by both parties and is willing to work across the aisle to get things done. He is personable and is willing and able to help his constituents with problems they encounter.
I would encourage you to vote for Frentz this November.
Jim Turk
Mankato
