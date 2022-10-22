Mankato and surrounding area residents are fortunate to be represented in St. Paul by Sen. Nick Frentz, known for being level-headed, bipartisan and a true champion for clean energy.
For the last six years Frentz has carved out a reputation as a common-sense lawmaker that asks the hard questions — and the right ones.
Frentz has repeatedly stood up for the people of Mankato, working to protect the beautiful countryside of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. He also fights for smart clean energy solutions — from authoring technical policy like the natural gas innovation act, to sweeping climate change policy like the 100% carbon-free bill by 2040. He is also a leader among his peers, chairing the Senate Clean Energy and Climate Caucus.
As a long-time solar energy professional with New Energy Equity, I have worked to develop solar gardens and other commercial-scale solar solutions across the state and Midwest. Having policymakers like Frentz who understand the clean energy industry and want to see it grow, has been hugely beneficial.
As a solar business we want to partner with landowners to build mutually beneficial projects. Many of the solar gardens we’ve built in the Mankato area have lowered electricity costs for area residents, delivered increased tax revenue to local governments and has created a new, reliable income stream for landowners.
I work in clean energy in part, because I want to help transition the world to a clean energy economy, one that is more equitable for everyone. We all have a strong partner with a shared vision in Frentz, and I hope you’ll join me in supporting him for a third term come election day.
Eric Pasi, vice president
New Energy Equity
Golden Valley
