It’s hard to believe it’s been six years since I served this district in the Minnesota Senate. What is not hard to believe is that Nick Frentz, our current senator, has served us with distinction for the past six years.
He deserves our support for re-election in the fall. In a short period of time he has become an assistant minority leader, which is usually reserved for longer tenured senators. However, Frentz’s gifts as a litigator and mediator, make him very successful at representing us and has elevated him quickly to leadership. This is good for our area families, schools and businesses.
Frentz has a built in love of people, love for hearing our stories and concerns. He doesn’t just listen and nod his head. He acts on what he learns by seeking reasonable and achievable government responses.
Our senator has to be able to reduce the negative and enhance the positive impact of legislation on those of us who live, work, run a business and raise a family outside the metro area. Frentz does this so effectively that there is a bi-partisan acknowledgement that he makes government better, fairer.
I have first-hand knowledge of the work our elected representatives face when representing our region. Without hesitation, I endorse the re-election of Frentz and hope you’ll support him with your vote.
Kathy Sheran
Mankato
