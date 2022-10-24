I recently attended a meeting of a multicultural networking group where Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative organized a question-and-answer session for our state senate candidates. The focus was on homelessness and stabilizing housing for all Minnesotans.
The collaborative asked good questions and then a lively discussion ensued guided by questions from the audience of about 50 participants. Different aspects of the problem were analyzed and then the strengths and weaknesses of different interventions were discussed, including restoration efforts, support services, advocacy and needed legislative support.
Sen. Nick Frentz was well-informed about issues of housing in Minnesota, but he still listened carefully to concerns of the audience. He described his prior work on this crisis and his recommendations for continued legislative involvement.
This was an excellent opportunity for a multicultural group to learn about the perspectives and commitment of people wanting to represent us in the Minnesota Senate.
The only problem with the event was that Mr. Mark Wright, the GOP candidate vying to represent the greater Mankato area in our state Senate, was not present. As I understand it, he was repeatedly contacted and invited to participate, but he never responded.
I don’t know why he did not participate or even extend the courtesy of offering regrets. Perhaps he feels uncomfortable speaking to multi-cultural groups, or perhaps he doesn’t want to discuss issues of homelessness or unstable housing.
I don’t know the reason, but I do know that I want a senator like Nick Frentz, who respects his constituents, who listens to them, and who strongly advocates to make our community and our state a better place for all Minnesotans.
Barb Carson
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.