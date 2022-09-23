I believe a person’s beliefs and values define their character. Sen. Nick Frentz is someone who genuinely cares about the well-being of his constituents and the people of Minnesota.
He appreciates hard work, respect and kindness. Unafraid to work across the aisle for the betterment of Minnesota, Frentz invites open dialogue, acknowledges each side of an issue, and votes with his conscience.
In a political climate full of rhetoric, lies, and an “all about me mentality,” it is nice to have a senator who will do what is best for those struggling mentally, physically, financially regardless of political affiliation.
His best quality is that he wants to help and elevate everyone he knows and meets. Because of this and the many other great qualities he possesses, I will support Frentz in the coming election.
Gabriela Rodriguez
Lake Crystal
