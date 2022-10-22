I got to know Sen. Nick Frentz over a decade ago as a community leader in the Greater Mankato Area. Frentz always took the opportunity to speak with great pride about the teams he worked with and supported in youth sports as well as the many other local programs for which he volunteered.
After he was first elected a state senator in 2016, Frentz quickly became a strong leader in Minnesota state government and was chosen by fellow senators to be assistant majority leader.
He has used that position to bring the Mankato area, and all of south central Minnesota, to the forefront at the State Capitol by being a champion for rural development issues like fully funding rural broadband and making sure the Highway 14 expansion to New Ulm finally got approved for completion.
During a time when we see too many elected officials trying to put up roadblocks to every effort to improve the lives of Minnesotans, we need more legislators like Frentz who work to find common ground, develop solutions and get things accomplished to move us forward.
Let's make sure he continues to represent District 18 for another term in the Minnesota Senate by re-electing him on Nov. 8.
Lori Sellner
Sleepy Eye
