It has recently come to my attention that Martin Luther King Jr. made a whirlwind visit to our city in November 1961.
He took part in several memorial speaking engagements.
It might be argued that 1961 was a pivotal year for the modern-era civil rights movement. That was the year of food counter sit-ins and of the high-profile Freedom Rides that made the ugly violence of racial hatred all-to-real to a complacent white America.
It was a year in which the groundwork was laid for massive legislative change during the Lydon Johnson administration, a change that allowed all of our citizens to fully participate in our electoral democracy.
None of that would have occurred, it can be argued, without figureheads like Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, Bayard Rustin and — first and foremost — King.
Since Mankato West High School (then Mankato High School) was the location of one of King's speeches, it is fitting to commemorate such an event. A commemorative plaque should be installed at that location.
Many people are not aware King visited the high school when he was in Mankato.
What better way to stimulate discussion by young people about King and his movement?
I believe private funds could easily be raised for the minimal cost of such a plaque.
It would be a fitting tribute to Dr. King who paid the ultimate price so all of us can live in freedom.
Mark Spangler
Mankato
