In 1988, NASA scientist Dr. James Hansen testified in front of Congress about the development of a greenhouse effect on Earth, indicating that the climate was in fact changing.
He unequivocally stated, “Coal is the single greatest threat to civilization and all life on our planet. . . . the dirtiest trick that governments play on their citizens is that they are working for ‘clean coal.’ . . .The trains carrying coal to power plants are death trains. Coal-fired power plants are factories of death.”
Now, almost 34 years later, science has advanced to confirm Dr. Hansen’s dire warning.
Unfortunately, what science has failed to do is identify the rapidity at which nonlinear compounding global warming could possibly progress. There are multiple global system tipping points that can give us some indication of where we as a globe are heading.
Examples include the burning boreal forests, thawing permafrost, glacial melting, and loss of permanent sea ice in the arctic. What has prompted this sharing, is recent research speaking to a rather vital Earth system and additional tipping point, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC).
The AMOC drives water currents in all the Earth’s oceans. It is a giant river in the oceans driven by a delicate interaction of temperatures across our spinning globe. The AMOC has been weakened in the Earth's past as the globe has warmed.
I encourage folks to look into the ramifications of the AMOCs slowing. We must transition from fossil fuels as rapidly as possible. The U.S. remains the only major world power with a major political party that denies what is easily the greatest threat to our children’s existence.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
