I was quite intrigued with the May 24 article about the concrete pigs being placed around the Fairmont area to promote the region’s pork industry.
It brought back to mind a trip to Frankfort, Kentucky, about 20 years ago during their Horse Mania celebration around Kentucky Derby time. The downtown was full of life size horses decorated in all sorts of wild patterns and colors.
You can google Frankfort, Kentucky, Horse Mania to see some pretty crazy pictures. Growing up on a farm my only enjoyment with hogs came from eating them, but, I would definitely take a drive to Fairmont to see this attraction.
Go Hog Wild.
Marlin Peterson
Kasota
