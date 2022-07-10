As a PGA member I find it interesting that a number of tour players have taken a hiatus for tainted Saudi money.
They "signed up" for the PGA with pride and enjoy a life many of us only dream of. Hundreds aspire to make the tour and play mini tours and Monday qualifiers to eke out a living.
Each of the gifted few grew up in a democracy with all its freedoms and enjoy the PGA's integrity and enormous prize money. Golfers like Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson cashed out as well as whiners Pat Perez and Patrick Reed. Arnold Palmer's view in this enigma would be enlightening.
The ridiculous amount of cash paid out by a ruthless dictator belongs to the millions of poverty-stricken Saudis whose voices are ignored. The crown prince and his cronies are oil mongers living off corruption and greed.
The PGA, which I viewed as sacrosanct, was a perfect fit for my love of golf and teaching background. I have been a proud member for 26 years and sincerely hope these defectors realize the PGA may rescind their PGA status. The pride of the PGA, members and fans, are watching closely.
Jerry Mosca
North Mankato
