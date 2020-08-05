In his July 22 letter Kurt Schroeder said when students in his American government class ask the difference between liberals and conservatives he opines: "Liberals make decisions and policy based on emotion. Conservatives make decisions and policy based on reason, logic and common sense."

Mr. Schroeder's opinion apparently touched a nerve with a handful of subsequent letter writers disagreeing, presumably liberals. Whether one agrees or disagrees with him is, I think, irrelevant.

The way I see it the task of a good government teacher is to make students think about issues, investigate and formulate their own opinions, some subject to change as their experiences/circumstances change.

Dare I say our society needs some of each?

Bob Jentges

North Mankato

