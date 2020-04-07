Some years ago my high school English students and I together read a novel, perhaps dystopian, entitled "The Chocolate War," the theme of which was the takeover of a "Christian" academy by a society of students with evil intent.
After reading and analyzing this somewhat disturbing story, I assigned to my several classes an essay in which they were to opine on whether they believed that most people in our present society were inclined to good or evil.
Their responses were fascinating to say the least, but I am so happy to report that of the approximately 100 papers I received, 80 percent of them believed that people are basically good.
After I received their papers, one or two of which contained grammatical errors, I shared with them my own thoughts, which agreed with that majority. I spoke of the hundreds of students who walked through our hallowed halls each school day, attended class, played the school society game, seldom fought physically, stole or bullied or ended up in the office.
So what is my point? Here we are in the midst of a crisis which we, as a privileged society, have never confronted. How will we deal with it — watch the homeless go homeless, the hungry go hungrier? I don't think so. Not the people I know. They will be among the "mostly good" — help those in need.
I don't know where I first heard this saying, but I have quoted it to my family ad nauseum, "Life is like an onion. You peel it away one layer at a time, and sometimes you cry."
We are weeping right now, but together we will persevere.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
