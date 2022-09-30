In recent weeks, former President Donald Trump has doubled down on his support for the extremist conspiracy group QAnon. He’s reached out to these radicals at rallies and spread their extremism on social media.
When given the opportunity to disavow the dangerous organization and reject conspiracies about Satanist pedophiles and stolen elections, Trump equivocates.
He wants it both ways. To moderate, traditional conservatives he still wants to be the common-sense businessman who can make deals but to an increasingly scary group of fringe radicals, he wants to be the Q-Messiah who will save children for pedophilia pizza shops who will run again in 2024 with John Kennedy as his VP.
I have known many kind, compassionate conservatives over the years. They know Trump and his rhetoric are toxic. They reject QAnon and political extremism and are repelled by fascism and violence and they deserve to know who they’re voting for.
Minnesotans deserve to know if the Republican slate consists of rational conservatives who respect our democratic institutions or MAGA extremists, insurrectionists and conspiracy theorists.
Brad Finstad, Susan Ackland and the rest of the Republican ticket should be honest and unequivocal: are they common-sense conservatives or MAGA radicals? Do they support our democratic institutions and reject violent insurrectionists and white supremacists?
I want to know if I show up to your next event, will I be standing next to a Nazi with a Q tattooed on his face?
Simple questions deserve unambiguous, honest answers.
Jim Dimock
North Mankato
