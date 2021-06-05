Fred Slocum's recent letter, critical of the GOP for its intolerance, was right on the mark.
One area of the Republicans' playbook he didn't mention, however, was its unequivocal, unquestioning support of Israel. It is well known that the Israel lobby has deep roots in Congress, and criticism of Israel's behavior often comes with unfair charges of anti-Semitism.
No reasonable person questions Israel's right to exist or her need for a vigilant defense. That said, the area known as Palestine was partitioned by the U.N. in 1947 in an attempt to get all parties to share the land.
While the long-suffering Jewish population justifiably lays claim to Middle Eastern territory going back to 1200 B.C., Arab people also have lived in the region for hundreds of years and they deserve to be heard.
This is in no way an endorsement of Muslim factions whose interpretations and enactment of radical Islamic doctrine is detestable, nor a support of terrorist attacks on Israel.
Rather, it is an indictment of the way Israel often treats Palestinians and how they have retaliated against rocket assaults with a cruel, heavy hand.
Here at home it is easy to see Middle Eastern, GOP policy in real time and to witness yet more proof of Slocum's indictment of the Republican Party. One need only look to 1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn and his unflagging, unquestioning support of Israeli behavior, as cited in his most recent Hagedorn report.
All parties need to treat each other with dignity and respect in the Middle East, an unlikely scenario in light of historical animosities going back to Biblical times and fueled today by people like Hagedorn and the modern, radical, conspiracy-laden GOP.
Mark Spangler
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.