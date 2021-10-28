In Sunday's paper appeared a brief summary of an article about Minnesota Republican Sen. Mark Koran, who was asking for donations for Robert Westbury's defense fund. Members of the Westbury family are being charged with storming the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, along with 600 others who did the same thing.
Why would Koran, the chairman of a Minnesota Senate Committee, seek such help?
It shows a lack of responsibility to the state and his party.
Robert Singelstad
North Mankato
