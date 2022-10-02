Republicans are employing autocratic tactics including election subversion, violence, intimidation, voter suppression, book banning, and more.
Few denounce Trump’s adulation of autocrats, extortion of Ukraine, demonizing the press, misogyny, racism, emptiness of compassion, theft of national security documents, embrace of domestic terrorists and much more.
On July 21, only eight out of 205 Republicans in the House voted to support guaranteeing the right to use contraceptives. Their Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act, thrown out Roe, made it harder to unionize, facilitated dark money in politics and more. What’s next?
President Joe Biden and the Democrats aren’t perfect, but they are trying to provide legal residents a path to a good and just future. The stimulus didn’t help inflation, but it prevented a worse problem. Inflation is global and mainly caused by COVID and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The WWII generation sacrificed greatly to prevent the spread of autocracy, and Ukrainians are doing it now. Currently it seems democracy is less important than political power to most Republicans.
The best tool to resolve issues is democracy; and it is on the ballot.
Richard Beske
Minnesota Lake
