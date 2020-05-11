COVID-19 virus is a natural disaster and should not be compared to a war, which is a human-caused series of events that might have been avoided. The Spanish Flu and even the polio epidemic eclipsed COVID-19 for being lethal to humans, especially polio, resulting in death or partial/compete paralysis of the body. All viruses can be deadly.
When this virus hit the United States, the governors and federal government made their plans of attack on the quick. It’s not their fault, they just didn’t know how to deal with it. However, now, and in Minnesota, the governor has had time to think and evaluate his policy on the virus and its spread.
Gov. Tim Walz should open the state and give the people a choice on whether to carry on with their lives and work or stay isolated. Larger businesses are open currently and seem to carry on just fine. Therefore, there is no reason smaller businesses could not do the same along with that protocol of safety.
Governor, currently you’ve carried this too far and people need money for food, rent, mortgages and anything regarding just money. People understand the safety measures regarding this virus — give them the go-ahead with a choice.
As a result of the virus, there will not be an economic depression or a severe recession. During a depression, basic economic foundations are turned to rubble. Currently, the stock market is solid and banking institutions are sound.
The financial infrastructure is still together and sound. Once the country is open, it will all take off like a rocket.
All that’s holding this back is not bad economic policies, but government.
Cliff Stemper
Cleveland
