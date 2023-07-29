Government should focus on threats from outside country

Our country is suffering from a campaign of defamation of family and conservative values carried out to serve personally driven but obvious political and financial interests.
Those promoting this campaign promote the pretense that family values and middle-class conservative approaches to life are a continued endeavor to follow and continue a racist and inequitable society.
Most Americans, however, believe that this does not reflect the will of millions of American citizens who, despite all that is said to the contrary by the media, cannot fail to realize that there is not one word of truth in all these assertions.
Most Americans wish to live in peace and want our government to refrain from interfering in family affairs and freedom of speech, leaving parents to raise their families and Americans to speak their minds.
Leave Americans to carry on the democratic practices that have made us a great country.
The American families and American values and beliefs should not be under the supervision and control of American politicians.
On the contrary, government supervision and control should have politicians follow the will, values and beliefs of the American people.
Our country now has so many challenges and threats from outside our country to democracy that it would be a piece of good fortune for the American people if our government would confine its attention to solving these threats.
Edwin De Smith
Cleveland