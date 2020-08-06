Where are the unemployed? I see signs all over for “help wanted, hiring now.”
If unemployment is so high, why are there so many employers looking for employees? One reason is the $600 per week payments to the unemployed. This should not be renewed. Get people back to work instead of rewarding for not working.
Where I work, we have 12 openings right now but few applicants. A common response is “why should I work when I am getting “$600/week to not work. I know I would make more money working, but I can live on $600/week and enjoy life.”
The government should not be promoting unemployment.
John Roise
North Mankato
