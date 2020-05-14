We live in an age of disturbed bewilderment and fear.
Amidst the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic threat, I have heard many voices of counsel. We are in search of governed and directed energies to find ourselves emerging with the proper decisions to meet this challenge.
My parents survived the influenza menace of 1917-18 and I survived a severe infection of mycobacterium diphtheriae in 1936.
Gov. Tim Walz took the right direction in response to the coronavirus threat — shutting down the state economy and closing the schools.
Yes, the state has achieved success in increasing the number of qualified medical personnel, hospital facilities and supplies. Nonetheless, we've seen an increase in cases.
Let us in unison give Governor Walz the time and effort — in support with the public — to get the supplies needed to qualified medical staff and to educate the people and the businesses.
I am a staunch Illinois Lincoln Republican who voted for Roosevelt's return in 1944.
Damn the coronavirus. Full speed ahead.
Charles Sehe
Mankato
