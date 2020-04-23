We should not have to choose between grassroots democracy and staying safe from the coronavirus.
That is why the our local Democratic Farmer Labor Party organizations in state Senate District 19, Nicollet County and Blue Earth County will be voting online to determine our endorsements, to elect delegates to future party conventions and to pass resolutions, instead of deciding these matters at in-person conventions.
Online voting is especially important for delegates and alternates from House District 19B. There is a contest among three candidates wanting to replace Rep. Jack Considine, who is retiring. Luke Frederick, Jameel Haque and Jason Mattick are seeking party endorsement. House District 19 B includes most of Mankato, Mankato Township, Eagle Lake and Skyline.
On April 25, online ballots will be emailed to DFL activists who attended their local precinct caucuses in February and were elected to be delegates or alternates to future party conventions. So, if you are a delegate be sure to keep an eye on your email inbox for your ballot.
Completed ballots are due back by May 4. Be sure to get yours in on time — we would not want you to miss the opportunity to have a say in who our party supports and what we stand for.
Mary Bliesmer
North Mankato
Senate District DFL Chair
