We owe Greg Wheelock a debt of gratitude for all his dedication and hard work in the repairing of the McPherson/Union Cemetery on the north edge of St. Clair.
Wheelock made it his mission to resurrect this early pioneer cemetery. For three-plus years, he spent time trimming trees and brush along the fence line and restoring toppled obelisk monuments and making their bases level. He designed equipment for lifting the toppled monuments and cleaned headstones by applying a liquid formula, used in military cemeteries, to clean the stones.
There are 76 monuments. Some have multiple names. Four are for Civil War veterans Rasdell, Hilton, Gleason and Laquier; two are for World War II veterans — the Wolcott brothers, Harold and Clair — and one is for the first casualty from Blue Earth County in WWI, Glenn H. Campbell, who was killed in France Feb. 27, 1918.
Myrtle Westphal's book, "Years of Memories: St. Clair 1855-2005" tells the tales of many other pioneers buried here as well.
So please come and recognize the hard work and dedication Wheelock — The Good Cemeterian — has done and to honor these veterans and early pioneers to this community.
Tom Kroenke
St. Clair
