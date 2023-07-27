I own six rental homes in Rapidan in the immediate vicinity of County Road 9, which will be impacted by the establishment and operations of the proposed gravel pit.
The resulting high levels of noise, dust, and fossil-fuel air pollution from vehicles and equipment will have a negative effect on those rental properties.
Having this mining pit operational 12 hours each day, the local community will be subjected to excessive trucking traffic, with hauling weights up to the legal weight maximum of 80,000 pounds per truck load, and approximately 100 loads daily abusing our roadways and bridges, which will necessitate frequent repairs.
The cost of these repairs will be levied upon the residential property owners.
There is not a single resident or homeowner in Rapidan who is in favor of this proposed intrusion into our lives. The right to quiet enjoyment of our properties, without unwelcome disturbances and violations, is protected by law; it is a right that can be successfully defended in court.
The right also grants us exclusion of any operations creating a health hazard, such as dust, as addressed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, in their aggregate — sand and gravel publication, Minn. R. 7011.01501.
The proposal set forth for the establishment of an aggregate mining operation adjacent to residential properties, a restaurant, a public park, and the Blue Earth River, has the potential for multiple environmental violations within the Rapidan community, which strongly opposes its presence in our quiet and clean environment.
Well over 1,000 concerned persons have signed the protest to this proposal of a mining operation. This, in itself, needs to be honored by the Blue Earth County Commissioners when considering its approval, for it offers no benefits whatsoever to the local residents.
This community resists the intrusions and violations of its legal rights.
Mark Lachmiller
Mankato
