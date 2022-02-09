I’m writing to express my support and appreciation for affinity groups at Prairie Winds Middle School in light of the upsetting response of some community members to a recent Facebook post by Mankato schools.
I always tell my kids, “Everyone needs alone-time and together-time.” This is true whether it’s individuals taking alone-time to catch a breath or groups taking alone-time with people who get where they’re coming from so they can talk about aspects of their lives that don’t get a chance to come out otherwise.
We do this alone-time/together-time thing all the time: Girls night out; meeting the guys at the bar; family reunions; bowling clubs; fantasy football leagues, etc. Having that ‘alone time’ is necessary to regroup, focus on our many identities and interests, and balance out together-time, which is also important.
Growing up in Koreatown in Los Angeles, I was surrounded by people who looked like me. I thought I knew what it meant to be Korean-American simply because that’s what I was.
When I moved to Minnesota as an adult, I came to appreciate how valuable it is to be able to reflect on my identity with others who share it. That’s when I started processing where my sense of identity came from, what it means in relation to others, and what I want it to be going forward. This is internal work that all young people should be able to do with one another in many different configurations.
I’m so happy that students get this opportunity to reflect and share in a safe, positive, learning-centered environment with such skilled leaders.
Yurie Hong
St. Peter
