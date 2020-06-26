Weekly, stalwart patriots fire off their automatic and semi-automatic firearms in the Cambria gravel pit.
A family lives directly across the highway, State Highway 68. Both spouses work and undoubtedly would like to relax on a Saturday.
I hasten to add: this family has not sought my help (lest the patriots across in the pit retaliate against them in some way).
Why are they target practicing? Will they likely miss, even with these types of weapons?
These people are governed by a great fear of "anarchists" — Blacks, socialists and communists.
They will be ready for anything.
The governor of Minnesota has incurred their wrath. They are accusing him of taking away their constitutional rights with his pandemic mandates.
Why have Blue Earth County law enforcement and the Minnesota State Patrol allowed this?
Walter O. Jones
Lake Crystal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.