Many countries now consider the United States a violent nation. Maybe Americans collectively need to look in the mirror.
The governor of Illinois recently remarked that mass shootings have become a weekly American tradition. Actually they are, on average, a daily tradition (nytimes.com). And shootings have become the number one cause of death in children and teenagers.
Several months ago I stopped at a sporting goods store and asked if they sold AR-15s and similar assault-type weapons. The reply was "yes." I then asked for what purpose customers were buying them. The answer was "to shoot prairie dogs and stuff like that."
I must have looked at him with an incredulous expression. I asked if another type of weapon could be used to accomplish that. His reply was "yes." I left the store feeling angry, sad, and frustrated. How can Americans consider such a sport more important than saving people's lives?
Gun proponents say the rest of us are anti-gun. With 393 million civilian-owned firearms in this country we will always have guns. But is there a good reason for assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines? Those appear to be the weapon of choice in mass shootings because of the number of people who can be eliminated quickly.
Gun advocates insist that it is not the gun but mentally ill people who are the problem. But how easy is it to find those people before they commit an act of violence? How easy are they to treat? What about the person who suddenly snaps? How can we prevent that?
I'm afraid that the watered-down gun safety bill that was recently passed by Congress will not accomplish enough. We need a ban on assault-style weapons once again. And we as citizens need to contact gun sellers and members of Congress. We also need to know where our candidates stand on the issue before we go to the voting booth.
I recently read that gun sellers in America outnumber grocery stores and McDonalds combined. We Americans need to look in the mirror to see what we have become.
Mary Nere
North Mankato
