Botanist Carl von Linne and his work were put on trial. The verdict required Gustavus Adolphus College to remove his name and a Paul Granlund bust from its arboretum because what he observed and noted 280 years ago are considered offensive today.
Perhaps it is also time to disconnect from Alfred Nobel because his explosive inventions terminally exclude those whose lives were destroyed by their use. The college has a building and world-famous conference named for him.
Then there's namesake Gustaf II Adolph, a warrior king bent on expanding his domain by stealing from the church and by military conquest until he died in battle in 1632.
And while we are at it, let us consider whether or not it is appropriate to sing psalms in Christ Chapel, at least those written by King David, that sexual predator who had Uriah killed so his wife could be David's own.
We might also scrutinize the lives of scholars and leaders like Rundstrom, Uhler or Johnson, whose names appear on campus buildings. Surely we would find something they did or thought that is now distasteful.
George Orwell — author of "1984" — was right, history will be rewritten. What next?
Jon Stephenson
St. Peter
