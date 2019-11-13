This letter marks the 60th anniversary of my joining 4-H. I am still a registered member. I work with FFA members when I can.
I believe in young people and organizations that involve young people. But today I feel like a casualty in the culture wars. These organizations are struggling to find and retain members.
4-H and FFA organizations emphasize learning by doing. The meetings are run by the students. They learn Robert’s Rules of Order. They learn how to work on a committee. They learn to compromise between personal wants and service to the organization and the greater community. They learn public speaking.
4-H and FFA are not star driven. There are rewards for achievement that are based on reaching growth points in levels of knowledge, effort and involvement.
I remember when there were only a few sports each with a season. No one started before high school and no one was asked to specialize until they had spent time in each sport. Teams only traveled within there conference and its season. We have added girls sports and more tournaments. Now students in lower elementary grades are traveling year round to distant contests.
Grade school traveling teams are not logical. It is hard to defend organized sports when viewed through the lens of concussion protocols, joint development, mental development and stress.
I am frustrated that parents are choosing dominating adult coaches over family-based, student-led organizations.
4-H and FFA are fully integrated and inclusive with adaptive needs being met at every level of participation.
The high school aged FFA members in their blue corduroy jackets are at their national convention 65,000 members strong. If you have children, check out these proven ways of building strong individuals and strong communities.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
