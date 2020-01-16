As a 20-year Navy veteran and resident of Minnesota’s 1st District, I find Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s attacks against the military service of his political opponent Dan Feehan to be disgusting and unpatriotic.
Like his hero Donald Trump, Hagedorn has not served one day in the military, yet he has repeatedly launched attacks against Feehan, an Army Ranger who completed two combat tours in Iraq searching for roadside bombs. To diminish and belittle Feehan’s record of service to our country because of political disagreements is the worst of our system and represents why people are disenchanted with the political process.
Instead of working to improve the lives of veterans across our district, Hagedorn, like Trump, is more preoccupied with political fights, baseless insults and disrespecting an American hero.
Also, like Trump, he appears to know nothing of history and the consequences of rash, ill-considered bloviating. The assassination of the Iraqi general is an event that calls for serious reflection, not jingoistic prattle that can only lead to escalation that will result in total regional instability and untold more deaths.
Instead of a chicken hawk that pounds his chest but has never worn a uniform, we can elect Feehan in 2020. In Congress, Feehan will fight to make health care and the VA work better for our veterans; he’ll ensure that our service members have the resources they need to transition to civilian life; and he’ll stand up and assert Congress’ role as a co-equal branch of government.
Howard F. Haugh
Mankato
